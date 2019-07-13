As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stock Price Rose, Jana Partners Upped Holding by $91.17 Million; Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Decreased Its Xinyuan Real Estate Co LTD (XIN) Stake as Valuation Declined

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 1179.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 868,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 941,895 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.42M, up from 73,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $94.66. About 1.49 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S PRESIDENT BIO WANTS REVIEW OF MINING LICENSES – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 16/03/2018 – Heard on the Street — Tiffany Is on the Right Track; 16/03/2018 – In focus: trade concerns, U.S. politics, Tiffany earnings and JOLTS data; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM ADDED NKTR, TIF, APTV, UTX, WP IN 1Q: 13F; 06/04/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ALESSANDRO BOGLIOLO’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2017 WAS ABOUT $14 MLN; BOGLIOLO ASSUMED RESPONSIBILITIES AS CEO ON OCT 2, 2017; 25/05/2018 – Luxury jeweler $TIF just had its best week ever! Is Tiffany’s shining rally set to continue?; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 55c From 50c; 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N INCREASES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.55/SHR; 05/04/2018 – lmpac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Hiring of Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Sales Blow Away Estimates as Customers Come Back

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd (XIN) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 1.95 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.27M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.07 million, down from 4.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 63,119 shares traded. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) has declined 18.90% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical XIN News: 18/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Xinyuan’s USD Notes Final ‘B’; 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Sees 2018 Contract Sales Up About 10%; 26/03/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Cooperation with Tencent Computer; 21/03/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Equity Investment in The Madison Project, London; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rates Xinyuan Proposed U.S. Dollar Notes ‘B-‘; 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Sees 2018 Net Income Up 15% to 20%; 15/05/2018 – XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO LTD – HUAI CHEN AND STEVE SUN WILL RESIGN AS DIRECTORS OF BOARD; 20/03/2018 – JGR Capital Distributes a Research Note on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN); 26/03/2018 – XINYUAN REAL ESTATE REPORTS COOPERATION WITH TENCENT COMPUTER; 15/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Changes to Board of Directors

