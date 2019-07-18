As Tiffany (TIF) Stock Rose, Tirschwell & Loewy Cut Its Holding by $406,875; Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Stock Value Rose While Prospector Partners Raised Holding

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc decreased its stake in Tiffany (TIF) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc sold 3,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 327,555 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.57M, down from 331,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Tiffany for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $93.08. About 824,382 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM EXPIRES ON JANUARY 31, 2022; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Sales Blow Away Estimates as Customers Come Back; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES ROSE 3%; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice President and Senior Legal Officer; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures $280M; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $110 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tiffany & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TIF); 25/05/2018 – Luxury jeweler $TIF just had its best week ever! Is Tiffany’s shining rally set to continue?; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to iconic luxury brands such as Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton and Sotheby’s that offer updated products and marketing

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 138.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 111,034 shares as the company's stock rose 16.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,034 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.41 million, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $181.98. About 256,190 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 31.13% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.70% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RNR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Gru Inc reported 2,313 shares stake. Invesco Limited stated it has 255,131 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 213,203 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc), New York-based fund reported 1,437 shares. The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Chilton Cap Mgmt Limited Co, Texas-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Moon Management Ltd invested in 0% or 17,619 shares. Amer Intl Group Inc Inc reported 85,287 shares. Asset Management One Limited invested in 0.02% or 21,124 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.04% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) or 272,093 shares. Raymond James Associate accumulated 0% or 1,689 shares. Estabrook Mngmt holds 0% or 15,863 shares. 65,599 are held by Middleton & Inc Ma.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 13,650 shares to 39,650 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 27,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,200 shares, and cut its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM).

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $128.70M for 21.95 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.91% EPS growth.