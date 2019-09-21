As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Share Price Declined, Brahman Capital Lowered Position; Ruggie Capital Group Has Cut Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $4.29 Million as Stock Value Declined

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 98.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 2,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 45 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86,000, down from 2,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $889.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33 million shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – Amazon.com wants to make it easier for developers to create projects based on the blockchain technology underlying bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies; 30/05/2018 – Stitch Fix executives ‘haven’t had any serious discussions about combining’ with Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Tweet Storm, Facebook Flap Raise Regulatory Threat to FANGs: Analyst — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST; 18/04/2018 – Amazon: In 2017, More Than Half of Units Sold World-wide Were From Third-Party Sellers; 26/04/2018 – KAYAK Launches Flight Tracking on Command with Notifications for Amazon Alexa; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON, ALPHABET TRADE PLACES AS NO. 2 MOST VALUABLE COMPANY; 13/03/2018 – Amazon will be a ‘major disruptive force’ to live sports rights in the next few years; 05/04/2018 – Trump repeated the false claim that the Post is a “lobbyist” for Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Revolutionary Lotus 39 Hair Loss Treatment Debuts on Amazon

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 33.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 336,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 658,320 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.65M, down from 994,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $91.3. About 1.39 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N INCREASES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.55/SHR; 19/04/2018 – City of Chicago: TIF Assistance Would Support Gotham Greens Expansion in Pullman; 26/04/2018 – Variety: Kronicle Media, Rebel Maverick to Develop Upcoming Book `Tiffany Sly Lives Here Now’ for TV; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY 1Q EPS $1.14, EST. 83C; 16/03/2018 – In focus: trade concerns, U.S. politics, Tiffany earnings and JOLTS data; 12/04/2018 – Tiffany at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 06/04/2018 – Tiffany Adds Board Member as Three Depart; 25/05/2018 – Sierra Leone president to push review of mining law, contracts; 15/05/2018 – ASAP Ferg is the first male rapper to act as a spokesman for Tiffany & Co; 14/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 12.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TIF’s profit will be $105.10M for 26.24 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.32% negative EPS growth.