As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stock Declined, Jana Partners Has Boosted Stake; Quanta Svcs (PWR) Holder Peconic Partners Lifted Position

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 1179.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 868,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 941,895 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.42 million, up from 73,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $90.51. About 1.09M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N INCREASES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.55/SHR; 19/04/2018 – City of Chicago: TIF Assistance Would Support Gotham Greens Expansion in Pullman; 27/04/2018 – Tiffany & Co. and Conservation International Host Private Screening of Film during the Tribeca Film Festival; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tiffany & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TIF); 29/03/2018 – City of Chicago: TIF Would Support New Pullman Health Clinic; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 11% AND 7%, RESPECTIVELY; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY 1Q EPS $1.14, EST. 83C; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q Net $142.3M; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM EXPIRES ON JANUARY 31, 2022; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice President and Senior Legal Officer

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 157,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 3.85 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.23 million, up from 3.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.73% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $33.83. About 2.89 million shares traded or 115.40% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $497.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 12,700 shares to 17,300 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,500 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 55% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Data Make Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Quanta Services Inc (PWR) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Tiffany Co. (NYSE:TIF) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Options Bears, Analysts Pile On Tiffany Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tiffany & Co. Is Interesting Here – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Nvidia, Cisco And More – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Tiffany & Co.’s (NYSE:TIF) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.