As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stock Value Rose, Invesco LTD Has Trimmed Holding; Ppl (PPL) Holder Anchor Capital Advisors Has Lifted Holding

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd analyzed 15,988 shares as the company's stock rose 8.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 550,687 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.13M, down from 566,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $94.8. About 629,422 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 80,136 shares as the company's stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.16M, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.28. About 1.12M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $130.58M for 22.36 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.91% EPS growth.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 34,816 shares to 181,484 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in R1 Rcm Inc by 260,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 531,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR).

