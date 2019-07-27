As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Ensemble Capital Management Has Upped Stake; Pool (POOL) Holder Villere St Denis J & Co Decreased Position

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 93.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 23,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,920 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, up from 24,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.27. About 1.68M shares traded or 4.84% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES EQUAL TO OR SLIGHTLY BELOW PRIOR YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Movies: `Night School’ Trailer: Kevin Hart Teams Up With Tiffany Haddish; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY 1Q EPS $1.14, EST. 83C; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany’s same-store sales beat estimates; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the so-called Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities About $700M; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s misses on same-store sales, forecast disappoints; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany, which has been marred by several quarters of declining sales; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Net $61.9M; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Adj EPS $1.67

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 52,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 479,700 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.14 million, down from 532,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $192.52. About 173,407 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 22.25% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 15/05/2018 – United Aqua Group, one of the nation’s largest organizations dedicated to the professional pool construction, service and retail industry, announces that POOLCORP® is no longer the preferred distributor for its swimming pool products or building…; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, A; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.70; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.70; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust State Bank Na invested in 0.21% or 5,054 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 70,614 shares. The Massachusetts-based Clough Ptnrs LP has invested 0.05% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Blair William & Commerce Il has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Citigroup Inc owns 5,442 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fcg Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). New York State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.02% or 55,889 shares. Df Dent stated it has 3,098 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kdi Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 2.34% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Tygh Cap Management, Oregon-based fund reported 37,764 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Inc owns 9,610 shares. Advisors Mngmt Limited Co owns 1,829 shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 168 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Smithfield Communications stated it has 30 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin Resources reported 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4,180 shares to 227,175 shares, valued at $77.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 119,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

More notable recent Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Green Voices of Nasdaq Nordic: How the Church of Sweden Integrates Sustainability into its Investments – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Think Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 New ‘Socially Responsible’ ETFs Fuel Growth – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Glencore starts copper concentrates blending facility in Taiwan – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Making Stop-Loss Orders Work – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.