As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Market Valuation Declined, Brahman Capital Has Decreased Its Position; Moon Capital Management Has Lowered Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Position by $114.61 Million

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 513,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 994,821 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.00 million, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $87.06. About 1.36M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 1Q Gross Margin 63%; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY 1Q EPS $1.14, EST. 83C; 15/05/2018 – ASAP Ferg is the first male rapper to act as a spokesman for Tiffany & Co; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S PRESIDENT BIO WANTS REVIEW OF MINING LICENSES – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Dividend By 10% — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q ADJ EPS $1.67; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Net $61.9M; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co reported a 8.5 percent rise in quarterly sales, boosted by strong demand for its high-end silver and gold fashion jewelry during the holiday shopping season; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Reports Fiscal 2017 Results

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 4,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 131,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 billion, down from 136,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $21.79. About 197,048 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 07/03/2018 REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – Non-consolidated; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56M shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $27.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $127.48M for 20.73 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.94% EPS growth.

