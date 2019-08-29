As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Share Price Declined, Westfield Capital Management Company LP Decreased Its Position by $11.82 Million; Mondelez Intl Com (MDLZ) Shareholder Franklin Street Advisors Has Cut Position as Valuation Rose

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Com (MDLZ) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 10,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 231,179 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.54 million, down from 241,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $54.88. About 4.78M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 112,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 340,638 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.95 million, down from 453,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.34B market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.17. About 10.93M shares traded or 469.12% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Guidance; 23/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up As Tiffany, Ralph Lauren Rally — Consumer Roundup; 06/04/2018 – Variety: Tiffany Haddish to Produce Comedy Series `Unsubscribed’ in Development at HBO; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – EXCLUDING ALL CHARGES, QTRLY NET EARNINGS ROSE 15% TO $208 MLN, OR $1.67 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Tiffany shines; 16/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Appoints Tiffany Ringer as Wood County Register of Deeds; 27/03/2018 – United States Diamond Engagement Ring Market 2018-2022 With Focus On Online Mode – Key Players are Amazon, Blue Nile, Signet Jeweler Limited & Tiffany & Co – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NET INVENTORIES OF $2.3 BLN AT JANUARY 31, 2018 WERE 4% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 39,336 shares to 682,226 shares, valued at $125.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) by 87,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 832,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $717.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Healthcare Corp (NYSE:UNH) by 1,391 shares to 2,508 shares, valued at $620,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 67,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).