As Tiffany & Co (TIF) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Trimmed Its Stake by $483,600; Maryland Capital Management Has Upped Its Carnival F (CCL) Holding by $315,284

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Carnival Corp F (CCL) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 6,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 68,345 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.18 million, up from 61,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Carnival Corp F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $49.37. About 3.70M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD INCREASED 1.0 PERCENT FOR QTR; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$2.19 BLN VS HK$1.93 BLN; 27/03/2018 – CIBS2018 is an lmmersive 360-Degree Water Carnival with Activities, Celebrities and Programs; 24/05/2018 – The one sentence that took Carnival’s CEO from poverty to running a $48 billion company; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Adding 23 Sailings to Havana in 2019-20; 23/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Announces Slate Of Senior Officers For New Carnival Panorama; 21/03/2018 – Reservations Now Open For New Carnival Panorama’s Year-Round Departures From Long Beach; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 50C FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Releases South America 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New lmmersive Cultural Experiences

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co (TIF) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 87,500 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.19M, down from 92,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Tiffany & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $95.26. About 1.54M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – MANAGEMENT UPDATES ITS FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q ADJ EPS $1.67; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany’s same-store sales beat estimates; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Adj EPS $1.67; 29/03/2018 – City of Chicago: TIF Would Support New Pullman Health Clinic; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany dazzles as turnaround plan takes hold; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Declines After Doldrums Persist in Most of the World; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM ADDED NKTR, TIF, APTV, UTX, WP IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 27/04/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Foundation and Conservation International Screen Film at Tribeca Film Festival

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 86,600 shares to 310,600 shares, valued at $13.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alnc by 97,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 428,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM).

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tiffany & Co (TIF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: VEEV, CGC, BAC, TIF – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tiffany +3% after profit beat – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tiffany pares gain after Hong Kong warning – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Tiffany & Co. Faces Serious Challenges in Hong Kong – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 12.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TIF’s profit will be $105.09M for 27.37 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.32% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Industries Investors Should Reassess in Light of Climate Change – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “CEOs Are Also Endangered at SeaWorld Entertainment – The Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Wall Street drops after Saudi attacks, energy stocks spike – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Airlines and cruise names hit by oil price spike – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. Shares for $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $843.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,599 shares to 288,245 shares, valued at $38.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA) by 5,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,795 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Black Creek Mngmt has 2.78% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 1.81 million shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Il reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd reported 0.03% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Meiji Yasuda Life, Japan-based fund reported 10,827 shares. Eaton Vance invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Financial Ntwk has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Next Gru Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 1,368 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership owns 0.37% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 1.02 million shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.08% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Johnson Fincl Grp accumulated 26,659 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 13.82M shares. Citizens And Northern Corp owns 12,851 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement accumulated 75,350 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Asset Management Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).