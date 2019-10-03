As Tiffany & Co (TIF) Valuation Declined, Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Raised Position by $674,622; Frigate Ventures LP Has Boosted Its Stake in Argan (AGX) by $471,760

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 11,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 105,488 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28 million, up from 93,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $590.31M market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 35,433 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Tiffany & Co (TIF) by 35.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 7,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 27,453 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57M, up from 20,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Tiffany & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $87.97. About 631,460 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s misses on same-store sales, forecast disappoints; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tiffany & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TIF); 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co reported a 8.5 percent rise in quarterly sales, boosted by strong demand for its high-end silver and gold fashion jewelry during the holiday shopping season; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co.’s Six Priorities Under Alessandro Bogliolo; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Advances After Jeweler’s Sales Finally Rebound at Home; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 10%; 12/04/2018 – Tiffany at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY 1Q EPS $1.14

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,657 shares to 78,472 shares, valued at $14.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 25,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,285 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).