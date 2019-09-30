As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stock Price Declined, Ensemble Capital Management Upped Position; Ensign Group (ENSG) Share Price Rose While Petrus Trust Company Lta Decreased Position

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 60.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 5,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 3,546 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202,000, down from 9,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.77. About 262,486 shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 01/05/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus; 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 01/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS TX POST-ACUTE CARE CAMPUS; 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q REV. $492.1M, EST. $485.1M; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 118.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 56,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 104,810 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81 million, up from 47,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $91.88. About 952,752 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – QTRLY SHR $0.50; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM ADDED NKTR, TIF, APTV, UTX, WP IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Tiffany’s newest jewels are inspired by paper flowers; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q Gross Margin 63.7%; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Net $61.9M; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Inventories Increasing in Line With Sales Growth; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s misses on same-store sales, forecast disappoints; 06/04/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ALESSANDRO BOGLIOLO’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2017 WAS ABOUT $14 MLN; BOGLIOLO ASSUMED RESPONSIBILITIES AS CEO ON OCT 2, 2017; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice Pres and Senior Legal Officer

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $708.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,900 shares to 1,700 shares, valued at $449,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 43,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 695,143 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $564.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 2,600 shares to 10,935 shares, valued at $20.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 22,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold ENSG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.05 million shares or 5.57% more from 41.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.08% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) or 235,526 shares. Moreover, First Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 81,159 shares. Creative Planning owns 35,142 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Management owns 61,500 shares. 4,369 are owned by Raymond James Associates. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 4,885 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs, a Arizona-based fund reported 16 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited owns 51,320 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited has invested 0.07% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 31,016 shares. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation has 0.01% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 652,320 shares. Smith Asset Gru LP has 0.01% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Amer Century Cos Inc stated it has 372,456 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Scotia invested 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Profund Advsrs Limited Co invested in 5,014 shares.