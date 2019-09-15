As Tiffany & Co (TIF) Share Value Declined, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position by $366,048; Ecolab Com (ECL) Holder Endurance Wealth Management Boosted Position by $547,660

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 2,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 23,540 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.65 million, up from 20,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $198.89. About 897,279 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co (TIF) by 23.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 3,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 20,815 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95M, up from 16,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $98.28. About 1.47M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Guidance; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – BOARD AUTHORIZES $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N FY SHR VIEW $4.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 05/04/2018 – IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES HIRING OF LIBBY COOPER, SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY AND TIFFANY ENTSMINGER, SVP CHIEF RISK OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Net $61.9M; 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 10%; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up in High-Single Digits; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Sales Blow Away Estimates as Customers Come Back; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany Increases Quarterly Dividend By 10%

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $8.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 235,087 shares to 3.88M shares, valued at $42.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Industry (NYSE:MHK) by 2,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,480 shares, and cut its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Raymond James Services Advsrs has 0.05% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). National Pension Serv stated it has 310,170 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 87,857 shares. Moreover, Argent Trust has 0.04% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,984 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.19% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 69,664 shares. Hm Payson holds 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 6,131 shares. Eagle Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 1.15 million shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Gamble Jones Counsel accumulated 8,072 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has invested 2.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Markel Corporation has 0.86% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 283,800 shares. Ohio-based Private Tru Na has invested 0.21% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Amg National Trust Comml Bank reported 25,377 shares. Freestone Cap reported 7,479 shares. State Street Corporation reported 11.56M shares.

