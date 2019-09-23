As Tiffany & Co New (Put) (TIF) Share Price Declined, Dorsal Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $24.27 Million; Eagle Asset Management Holding in Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Raised by $3.69 Million as Market Value Rose

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 16,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 487,746 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.24 million, up from 471,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $267.93. About 144,716 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Put) (TIF) by 56.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 261,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.73 million, down from 461,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $92.13. About 476,816 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Gross Retail Square Footage Up 2%; 19/04/2018 – City of Chicago: TIF Assistance Would Support Gotham Greens Expansion in Pullman; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5 pct on strong holiday quarter; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Dividend By 10% — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Tops Views, Boosts Guidance — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 13/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $120 TARGET PRICE; 25/05/2018 – Sierra Leone president to push review of mining law, contracts; 16/03/2018 – In focus: trade concerns, U.S. politics, Tiffany earnings and JOLTS data; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Blazes 16% Higher – Will It Fizzle?

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 495,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $36.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 205,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 12.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TIF’s profit will be $105.09 million for 26.47 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $19.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 124,357 shares to 317,597 shares, valued at $11.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 84,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 673,376 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).