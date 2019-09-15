As Tiffany & Co New (Put) (TIF) Market Value Declined, Holder Dorsal Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $24.27 Million; Dana Investment Advisors Has Decreased Splunk (SPLK) Stake by $945,375; Share Value Rose

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 18.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 7,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 33,941 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27 million, down from 41,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $113.65. About 1.18 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Put) (TIF) by 56.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 261,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.73M, down from 461,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $98.28. About 1.47M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 13/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $120 TARGET PRICE; 26/04/2018 – Variety: Kronicle Media, Rebel Maverick to Develop Upcoming Book `Tiffany Sly Lives Here Now’ for TV; 12/04/2018 – Tiffany at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 15/05/2018 – ASAP Ferg is the first male rapper to act as a spokesman for Tiffany & Co; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to luxury brands such as Tiffany. Investors should too, says analyst; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S NEW PRESIDENT TO CONSIDER CHANGES TO MINING CODE – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Inventories Increasing in Line With Sales Growth; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 11% AND 7%, RESPECTIVELY; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Beats on Earnings — Earnings Review

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 12.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TIF’s profit will be $105.09 million for 28.24 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.32% negative EPS growth.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 175,000 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $123.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 205,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Florida-based Raymond James Associate has invested 0.04% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Nomura holds 0.34% or 595,627 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Limited Partnership reported 20,386 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn has invested 0.05% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Com holds 49 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based First Amer Bank has invested 0.02% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 120,000 shares stake. Sigma Planning Corporation stated it has 3,617 shares. Sit Assocs holds 0.08% or 20,900 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 3,944 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Westpac Bk holds 0% or 100,647 shares in its portfolio. Prudential holds 0% or 8,050 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co owns 56 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Regions holds 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 2,725 shares.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% EPS growth.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 138,135 shares to 141,589 shares, valued at $8.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 13,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (NYSE:HASI).