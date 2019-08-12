As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Share Price Declined, Holder Brahman Capital Trimmed Stake by $53.87 Million; Dalton Investments Maintains Position in Icici Bk LTD (IBN)

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 107,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 2.37M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.18M, up from 2.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 3.08M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 09/04/2018 – FITCH: ALLEGATIONS VS ICICI BANK POSE REPUTATIONAL RISKS; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 31/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 25/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL (IPRU) – ACQUISITION; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS ITS CREDIT APPROVAL PROCESSES ARE ROBUST; 07/05/2018 – Correct: ICICI Bank 4Q Consolidated Net Profit INR11.41 Bln vs. INR20.82 Bln a Year Earlier; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK: NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMUNICATION FROM INDIA’S SFIO; 30/03/2018 – Economic Times: CBI files PE against ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband and Videocon’s Venugopal Dhoot; 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS RBI HAS IMPOSED A PENALTY ON BANK FOR CONTINUED SALE OF GOVT SECURITIES CLASSIFIED AS HTM; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONFIRMS CO NOT GOT COMMUNICATION FROM ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE RELATING TO ENQUIRY INTO LOAN TO VIDEOCON GROUP

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 513,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 994,821 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.00M, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $89.56. About 1.36M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Inventories Increasing in Line With Sales Growth; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Blazes 16% Higher – Will It Fizzle?; 05/04/2018 – Impac Mortgage Holdings Hires Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy, and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $660M; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES ROSE 6% AND COMPARABLE STORE SALES WERE 1% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM ADDED NKTR, TIF, APTV, UTX, WP IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s misses on same-store sales, forecast disappoints; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Guidance; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice President and Senior Legal; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY SEES FY EPS $4.50 TO $4.70, SAW $4.25 TO $4.45

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc by 182,418 shares to 186,056 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gds Hldgs Ltd by 61,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,711 shares, and cut its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG).

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $127.47 million for 21.32 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.94% EPS growth.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97B and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56M shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $27.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.