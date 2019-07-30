As Tiffany Co New Com (TIF) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Horizon Investments Decreased Stake; Merck & Co (MRK) Market Value Declined While Healthcor Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 69.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 2.93M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.53 million, down from 4.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $83.54. About 7.71M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/05/2018 – Merck: DOJ Informed Company That Investigation Related to Singulair and Dulera Is Closed; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SEES MODERATE ORGANIC GROUP SALES IN 2018, SEES SLIGHT DECLINE IN FOREX ADJ EBITDA BEFORE ONE-OFFS; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 03/05/2018 – Merck Provides Update on KEYNOTE-407 Trial; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co.: July Hearing Scheduled in Brand Dispute With Germany’s Merck KGaA; 09/05/2018 – Korea Investment Adds Merck & Co, Exits Ryanair: 13F; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – EXPENSES INCURRED DURING CO-DEVELOPMENT, INCLUDING FOR STUDIES EVALUATING LENVIMA AS MONOTHERAPY, TO BE SHARED EQUALLY BY CO, EISAI; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Tiffany Co New Com (TIF) by 90.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 22,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,381 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251,000, down from 24,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Tiffany Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $93.35. About 424,361 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 05/04/2018 – Impac Mortgage Holdings Hires Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy, and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 55c From 50c; 26/04/2018 – Variety: Kronicle Media, Rebel Maverick to Develop Upcoming Book `Tiffany Sly Lives Here Now’ for TV; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N FY SHR VIEW $4.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Heard on the Street — Tiffany Is on the Right Track; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Tiffany’s newest jewels are inspired by paper flowers; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tiffany & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TIF); 05/04/2018 – Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Hiring of Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice Pres and Senior Legal Officer; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany holiday quarter results beat estimates

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Finl Corp New Com (NYSE:RF) by 105,752 shares to 201,651 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New Com (NYSE:SU) by 41,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $127.47M for 22.23 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.94% EPS growth.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 551,550 shares to 617,760 shares, valued at $90.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 149,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

