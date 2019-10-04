As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Market Value Declined, White Elm Capital Has Boosted Stake; Chevron New (CVX) Holder Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Cut Its Holding

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 3,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 69,550 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.67 million, down from 72,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $112.74. About 1.91 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Is Said to Near $1 Billion Chevron Southern Africa Deal; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 133,200 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.47 million, up from 119,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 654,561 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 26/04/2018 – Variety: Kronicle Media, Rebel Maverick to Develop Upcoming Book `Tiffany Sly Lives Here Now’ for TV; 19/04/2018 – City of Chicago: TIF Assistance Would Support Gotham Greens Expansion in Pullman; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM EXPIRES ON JANUARY 31, 2022; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 27/03/2018 – United States Diamond Engagement Ring Market 2018-2022 With Focus On Online Mode – Key Players are Amazon, Blue Nile, Signet Jeweler Limited & Tiffany & Co – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s profits were also hit by a charge related to recent changes in the U.S. tax code; 16/03/2018 – Heard on the Street — Tiffany Is on the Right Track; 05/03/2018 Movies: Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph, 2019 Oscar Hosts?; 12/03/2018 – French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy designed Audrey Hepburn’s little black dress in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q ADJ EPS $1.67, EST. $1.64

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6,409 shares to 29,240 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 7,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IGM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Ptnrs invested in 5.73 million shares. 463,130 were accumulated by Sei Investments Com. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 18,431 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 13,280 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 52,724 shares. Botty Investors Lc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5,815 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank And Trust Communications stated it has 2.19% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Com invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri has invested 1.2% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). King Luther Mgmt owns 908,955 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Mechanics National Bank Department stated it has 2.69% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Edmp Inc holds 3% or 26,317 shares in its portfolio. Villere St Denis J Limited Liability Co reported 97,483 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Principal Inc invested in 4.38 million shares. Wespac Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 24,839 shares for 2.31% of their portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 14.91 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.