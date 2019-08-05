As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stock Declined, Holder Brahman Capital Decreased by $53.87 Million Its Holding; Carlson Capital Management Position in Abbott Labs (ABT) Has Decreased by $2.06 Million as Market Value Rose

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 513,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 994,821 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.00 million, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $90.08. About 1.36 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Tiffany dazzles as turnaround plan takes hold; 05/04/2018 – Impac Mortgage Holdings Hires Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy, and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 1Q Gross Margin 63%; 08/05/2018 – A Tiffany Collector of Things Pastel; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Reports Fiscal 2017 Results; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Tiffany shines; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 10%; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY SEES FY EPS $4.50 TO $4.70, SAW $4.25 TO $4.45; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 EPS $4.25-EPS $4.45; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS INCREASING TO A RANGE OF $4.25 – $4.45 PER DILUTED SHARE

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 26,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 23,416 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 49,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.82. About 4.76M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $127.47M for 21.45 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% or 17,900 shares in its portfolio. Guyasuta Investment Advsr, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,506 shares. Leavell Investment Mgmt holds 35,523 shares. Washington Tru Co holds 0.56% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 130,167 shares. Moreover, Everett Harris And Ca has 3.4% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Phocas Corp owns 4,360 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Indiana Trust And Invest Company invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Clean Yield Group Inc accumulated 11,486 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Frontier Inv Mngmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The New York-based Pinebridge Invs Lp has invested 0.12% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Company holds 114,281 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Hilton Capital Ltd invested 0.02% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Andra Ap holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 71,900 shares. California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).