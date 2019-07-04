As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stock Value Rose, Jana Partners Has Raised by $91.17 Million Its Stake; As Tupperware Brands (TUP) Share Price Declined, Fort LP Has Decreased Its Position

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 1179.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 868,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 941,895 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.42 million, up from 73,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $93.6. About 1.08M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Tiffany shines; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Comps Up Low- to Mid-Single Digits; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Advances After Jeweler’s Sales Finally Rebound at Home; 27/03/2018 – United States Diamond Engagement Ring Market 2018-2022 With Focus On Online Mode – Key Players are Amazon, Blue Nile, Signet Jeweler Limited & Tiffany & Co – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the so-called Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q EPS 50C; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up in High-Single Digits; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY 1Q EPS $1.14, EST. 83C; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Blazes 16% Higher – Will It Fizzle?; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $280 MLN

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 66.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 17,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8,793 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225,000, down from 25,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $917.71M market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 302,708 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 47.77% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/05/2018 – Patricia Stitzel Assumes the Role as President and CEO of Tupperware Brands and is elected to the Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Had Seen 1Q Adj EPS $1.01 to $1.06; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS – GLOBAL INTANGIBLE LOW-TAXED INCOME TAX EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT FY SHR BY 35 CENTS VS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Expects No Change From Prior Estiamtes in 2nd Half; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Cuts 1Q View To Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 92c; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 1Q Revenue Down 2%; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – FOR FULL YEAR, SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE EVEN TO DOWN LOW SINGLE DIGITS IN DOLLARS AND LOCAL CURRENCY IN NORTH AMERICA; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CEO STITZEL IS ELECTED TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TUP’s profit will be $49.71 million for 4.62 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $376,901 activity. 3,700 Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) shares with value of $99,622 were bought by GOINGS E V. The insider CAMERON SUSAN M. bought 3,687 shares worth $99,844. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $81,815 was bought by SZOSTAK M ANNE.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold TUP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Wilshire Management invested in 65,123 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 19,548 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Comm has invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.08% or 30,132 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Company owns 43,627 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 1.17 million shares. Enterprise Fincl Services invested in 157 shares. Asset Management accumulated 459,478 shares or 0.21% of the stock. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Hrt Ltd accumulated 0.35% or 87,564 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 20,962 shares. Euclidean Technologies Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.99% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 17,287 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP).

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $496.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 13,185 shares to 53,728 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 47,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH).