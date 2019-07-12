As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Share Price Rose, Jana Partners Upped Position; As Tetra Tech New (TTEK) Shares Rose, Ghp Investment Advisors Has Lifted Holding

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 1179.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 868,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 941,895 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.42M, up from 73,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $94.64. About 1.41 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 25/05/2018 – Sierra Leone president to push review of mining law, contracts; 27/03/2018 – United States Diamond Engagement Ring Market 2018-2022 With Focus On Online Mode – Key Players are Amazon, Blue Nile, Signet Jeweler Limited & Tiffany & Co – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES FISCAL 2018 WORLDWIDE NET SALES INCREASING BY HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT PCT OVER PRIOR YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q EPS 50c; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – EXCLUDING ALL CHARGES, QTRLY NET EARNINGS ROSE 15% TO $208 MLN, OR $1.67 PER DILUTED SHARE; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – MANAGEMENT REITERATES AND ELABORATES ON FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Board Authorizes $1B Share-Repurchase Program; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOARD HAS APPROVED $250M BUYBACK THROUGH ASR DEAL; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES MID-TO-HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – MANAGEMENT UPDATES ITS FULL YEAR OUTLOOK

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 7,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,064 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, up from 101,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $83.87. About 305,905 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 27.45% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c; 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Adj EPS 62c-Adj EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $1.50 million activity. CHRISTENSEN CRAIG L had sold 625 shares worth $35,938 on Wednesday, February 13. The insider LEWIS J CHRISTOPHER sold 3,261 shares worth $181,609. $623,895 worth of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) shares were sold by CARTER BRIAN N.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66M and $776.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 2,120 shares to 120,787 shares, valued at $17.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 2,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,525 shares, and cut its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Ag has 0.02% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 8,706 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 11,266 shares. Assetmark reported 67 shares stake. 42,200 were reported by Lapides Asset Management Lc. Smith Graham Invest Advsr Lp holds 1% or 152,178 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James Svcs Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Colorado-based Tributary Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.72% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Moody Bank Tru Division stated it has 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Raymond James & Associate owns 8,643 shares. 26,511 were reported by Zacks Invest. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fin has invested 0.01% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Stifel Fin Corporation holds 0% or 24,191 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Llc reported 0.04% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 5,212 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.59 million shares.