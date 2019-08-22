As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Jana Partners Increased Position; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Strategic Advisors Lifted by $323,402 Its Stake

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 46,930 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 43,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $108.57. About 2.95 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork…; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 14/05/2018 – MyAllies News: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.40 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – ForeScout Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO- CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.24 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.21 PCT AT JANUARY END; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan weighs spinning off blockchain project; 15/03/2018 – RPT-SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 18/04/2018 – ECB’s Draghi to stay in opaque G30 club despite watchdog’s warning; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Noninterest Revenue Growth About 7%, Market Dependent

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 1179.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 868,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 941,895 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.42M, up from 73,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $84.65. About 577,591 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 21/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Net $61.9M; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN CERTAIN AREAS ARE EXPECTED TO HINDER PRE-TAX EARNINGS GROWTH IN NEAR-TERM; 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 10%; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NET INVENTORIES OF $2.3 BLN AT JANUARY 31, 2018 WERE 4% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR; 05/04/2018 – lmpac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Hiring of Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM EXPIRES ON JANUARY 31, 2022; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany, which has been marred by several quarters of declining sales; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q-End Net Inventories $2.3B, Up 4%; 25/05/2018 – Sierra Leone president to push review of mining law, contracts

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.