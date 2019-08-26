As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Share Price Declined, Dorsal Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $25.10 Million; As Hcp (HCP) Share Value Rose, Holder Becker Capital Management Has Lowered Position

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 34.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 239,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 461,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.66 million, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $82.59. About 1.87 million shares traded or 9.85% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Blazes 16% Higher – Will It Fizzle?; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany’s same-store sales beat estimates; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY – BELIEVE INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN TECHNOLOGY, MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS, VISUAL MERCHANDISING, DIGITAL AND STORE PRESENTATIONS NEEDED; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q Gross Margin 63.7%; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES MID-TO-HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH FOR 2018; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S PRESIDENT BIO WANTS REVIEW OF MINING LICENSES – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 27/03/2018 – United States Diamond Engagement Ring Market 2018-2022 With Focus On Online Mode – Key Players are Amazon, Blue Nile, Signet Jeweler Limited & Tiffany & Co – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – BOARD AUTHORIZES $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Reports Fiscal 2017 Results; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Adj EPS $1.67

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 41,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 423,839 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27M, down from 465,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $34.45. About 456,325 shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms HCP at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Adjusted FFO 48c/Share; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $127.48 million for 19.66 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.