As Tiffany And Co (TIF) Market Valuation Declined, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Trimmed Position by $3.80 Billion; As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stock Declined, Incline Global Management Lowered Its Stake by $29.89 Million

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 50.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc analyzed 474,466 shares as the company's stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 460,820 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.35 million, down from 935,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $11.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 2.06 million shares traded or 9.90% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Tiffany And Co (TIF) by 47.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa analyzed 36,049 shares as the company's stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 40,296 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 billion, down from 76,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Tiffany And Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $10.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $84.87. About 2.00M shares traded or 4.81% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 428,219 shares to 431,846 shares, valued at $36.37 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 2,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE:CRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Corp has 49,429 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Com accumulated 4,496 shares. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 1,685 shares. Shell Asset reported 10,057 shares stake. The California-based Reilly Finance Advsr Lc has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Telemus Capital Ltd owns 0.03% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 5,246 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.05% or 351,709 shares. Petrus Lta reported 0.05% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 22 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Caxton Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 9,600 shares. Toth Financial Advisory invested in 5,325 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0.03% or 11.91 million shares. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 84,276 shares. Brinker Capital owns 33,045 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.