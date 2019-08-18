As Thor Industries (THO) Stock Declined, Southernsun Asset Management Cut Its Position; Deutsche Bank Ag Has Increased Cameco (CCJ) Stake

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Thor Industries Inc. (THO) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 155,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 962,267 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.02M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Thor Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48B market cap company. The stock increased 5.50% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 1.06 million shares traded or 20.99% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 248,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.78M, up from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.24. About 2.24 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (Call) (NYSE:SMG) by 333,476 shares to 349 shares, valued at $27,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 175,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,352 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity (FHLC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile holds 0.04% or 2,795 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership has 0.08% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Finance Svcs Gp Inc holds 0% or 55,804 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Dean Management accumulated 1.91% or 18,185 shares. Intll Grp Inc Inc stated it has 110,467 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 8,436 are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Jpmorgan Chase And Company invested in 352,079 shares or 0% of the stock. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 1,403 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 19,307 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.21% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech invested in 4,335 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd holds 3,669 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems invested in 9,449 shares.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity.