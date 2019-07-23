As Thor Industries (THO) Stock Declined, Mutual Of America Capital Management Boosted by $3.23 Million Its Stake; Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Stake in Allstate (ALL) Cut as Valuation Rose

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 3,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,436 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324,000, down from 6,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $101.21. About 955,315 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 17/05/2018 – Allstate Corp.: April Estimated Catastrophe Losses $211M Pre-Tax, $167M After-Tax; 06/03/2018 Allstate Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By MKM for Mar. 13-14; 13/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CALLS TO REDEEM $223.8M OF JUNIOR SUB DEBS DUE 2067; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL); 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Allstate APril 2018 Catastrophe Losses Totaled 10 Events; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Returned $465 Million of Capital to Holders During 1Q; 19/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Allstate and First National Accused of Cheating Consumers out of Thousands on Wrecked Vehicles; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE REPORTS APRIL 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Thor Industries Inc. (THO) by 118.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 52,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 95,836 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98 million, up from 43,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thor Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 596,602 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $6.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 29,090 shares to 48,411 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) by 16,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,235 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 6.84% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ALL’s profit will be $589.60 million for 14.30 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual EPS reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.04% negative EPS growth.