As Thor Industries (THO) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Capital Research Global Investors Lifted Position; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Increased by $11.22 Million as Stock Value Declined

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Thor Industries Inc (THO) by 29.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 158,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 701,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.76 million, up from 543,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Thor Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.91. About 616,797 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 103.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 98,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 193,379 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.17 million, up from 94,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $104.28. About 1.21 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Aviance Cap Ltd Liability Co invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Ftb Advsrs owns 252 shares. Strs Ohio reported 308,067 shares. Jupiter Asset Ltd has 114,456 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Zeke Lc owns 3,600 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.12% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). France-based Axa has invested 0.11% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Tyvor Ltd Liability Co owns 167,700 shares or 4.52% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.06% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Fdx holds 0.04% or 9,242 shares in its portfolio. Conning has invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Jefferies Group Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 39,885 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Stephens Ar holds 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 5,904 shares.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 63,477 shares to 57,653 shares, valued at $10.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,597 shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 308,000 shares to 2.44 million shares, valued at $101.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 2.04M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corp Cl B N/V (NYSE:CBS).

