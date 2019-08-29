As Thor Industries (THO) Market Value Declined, Copeland Capital Management Upped by $1.19 Million Its Holding; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Crossvault Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $381,824 as Stock Value Declined

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 2,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,577 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, down from 37,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $130.17. About 1.70 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Thor Industries Inc (THO) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 19,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 207,434 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.94 million, up from 188,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thor Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.2. About 351,690 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Looking Forward – Thor Offers More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thor Keeps Accelerating Its Power – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thor Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Limited Company owns 0.16% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 12,000 shares. Shelton Capital reported 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). 26,516 were reported by Bahl Gaynor. Thomas White Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 3,775 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.02% or 4,390 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Lc holds 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 130,848 shares. Blair William Co Il reported 9,067 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 37,562 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel has 281,372 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 9,347 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 5,400 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Proshare Limited Liability reported 4,480 shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 85,282 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 8,575 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 8,605 shares to 44,431 shares, valued at $11.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 20,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,112 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd Llc holds 0.12% or 1,870 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.42% or 13,994 shares. Hightower Tru Lta reported 0.31% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 0.06% or 606,162 shares. Utah Retirement Systems owns 153,131 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Wesbanco Retail Bank Inc invested in 118,730 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,807 shares. 10,889 were reported by Wagner Bowman Corporation. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio has 0.02% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). B Riley Wealth holds 0.1% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 4,395 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 6,065 were reported by Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.62% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Meritage Grp Incorporated Limited Partnership has 2.11% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 769,652 shares. Moreno Evelyn V, Massachusetts-based fund reported 52,384 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Collins Aerospace to support L3Harris in bringing new capabilities to the cockpit of 176 C-130H aircraft for the United States Air Force – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.