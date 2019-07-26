As Thor Industries (THO) Market Valuation Declined, Holder North Point Portfolio Managers Has Lowered Its Stake; As Jack In The Box (JACK) Shares Declined, Shareholder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cut by $1.62 Million Its Position

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Thor Industries Inc. (THO) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 5,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 121,544 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, down from 127,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Thor Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 336,929 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 137,987 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, down from 157,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $75.71. About 297,196 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN

Analysts await Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 2.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.67 per share. THO’s profit will be $89.76 million for 9.18 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual EPS reported by Thor Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.21% negative EPS growth.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $526.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,694 shares to 69,490 shares, valued at $16.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 57,730 shares to 681,092 shares, valued at $46.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Bancorp by 189,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Curo Group Hold.