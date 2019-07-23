As Thor Inds (THO) Valuation Declined, Horan Capital Management Lifted Its Stake; Epizyme (EPZM) Shareholder Opaleye Management Upped Position by $2.88 Million

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13.11. About 266,261 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has declined 28.37% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 17/05/2018 – Epizyme to Present New Tazemetostat Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress; 22/03/2018 – Epizyme at Group Dinner Hosted By Wedbush Today; 23/04/2018 – FDA orders a partial hold on Epizyme’s lead cancer drug tazemetostat following T-cell lymphoma case $EPZM; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME: FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD ON TAZEMETOSTAT TRIAL; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss $36.2M; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 23/04/2018 – FDA Issues Partial Clinical Hold on Epizyme’s Lead Cancer Drug Tazemetostat — Market Mover; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 23/04/2018 – $EPZM Tazemetostat on partial clinical hold due to a patient developed a secondary T-cell lymphoma

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 596,602 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX; 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Gargoyle Advisor Lc has invested 0.57% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). South Dakota Investment Council owns 168,200 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Swedbank accumulated 0.97% or 3.27 million shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.03% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Morgan Stanley reported 110,688 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Country Bancorporation holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna International Group Llp invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Ls Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 2,886 shares. Thomas Story And Son Llc invested 1.37% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can accumulated 0.01% or 48,332 shares. Sprott holds 140,000 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Utd Cap Advisers Lc reported 219,893 shares. 117,453 were reported by Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Llc.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 170,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $10.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 275,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48M shares, and cut its stake in Zymeworks Inc.