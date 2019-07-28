As Thor Inds (THO) Valuation Declined, Horan Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $1.51 Million; Ebay (EBAY) Stake Raised by Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 39.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 29,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,158 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 75,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 8.39M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CONTINUES TO PROVIDE A COMPREHENSIVE PAYMENTS SOLUTION TO EBAY UNDER EXISTING OPERATING AGREEMENT THROUGH JULY 2020; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 05/04/2018 – EBAY’S STUBHUB: SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 30/05/2018 – eBay Inc. (EBAY) CEO Devin Wenig Hosts Shareholder Meeting 2018 Conference (Transcript); 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches New Way to Shop; 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company; 11/04/2018 – Ebay: It’s Not A Garage Sale, But Is It A Bargain? — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – People are selling their royal wedding gift bags on eBay

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 421,987 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 6,828 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab has invested 0.02% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Hl Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 9,542 shares. Ima Wealth accumulated 46 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 30,342 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 41,163 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 9,347 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 19 shares. Huntington Bank stated it has 50 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,803 shares. 541,000 are owned by Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp. Parkside Bancshares Tru has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.1% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 116,415 shares. 91 are owned by Cwm Ltd Liability Com.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $349,347 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scout Investments has invested 0.68% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Shine Investment Advisory Serv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Hl Fincl Svcs Lc reported 137,331 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mngmt Com accumulated 55,452 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 100,000 shares. Mraz Amerine And Inc accumulated 0.07% or 6,365 shares. Wellington Gp Llp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Piedmont Investment Inc has 0.13% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has 0.06% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Platinum Invest has 0.02% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 28,417 shares. Parsec Management has invested 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 21,656 shares or 0% of the stock. Caprock invested 0.05% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Westpac Bk accumulated 265,211 shares or 0% of the stock. Windward Capital Mgmt Communications Ca has invested 0.81% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).