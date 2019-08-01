As Thor Inds (THO) Stock Price Declined, Horan Capital Management Raised Its Position; Medtronic (MDT) Shareholder Westend Advisors Raised Position by $952.32 Million as Stock Value Rose

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 32,527 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc. (MDT) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 10,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 390,599 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.58B, up from 380,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $102.75. About 357,977 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 26/04/2018 – Two-Year Feasibility Study Results Encouraging with Medtronic Harmony(TM) Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy for Medically Refractory Epilepsy; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CGM SYSTEM; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Announces the Early Results of its Cash Tender Offers for up to $5.525 billion of Certain Outstanding Debt Securities Issued by Medtronic, Inc., Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A. and Covidien International Finance S.A. – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Partners with Viz.ai to Accelerate Adoption of New Artificial Intelligence Software in U.S. Stroke Centers – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Medtronic plc. (MDT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 78,690 shares to 352,181 shares, valued at $36.57B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 27,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,046 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Advisory has 0.37% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Community & Invest reported 228,063 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Limited Liability owns 12,122 shares. Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Company stated it has 0.23% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0.43% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 231 were reported by Qci Asset Inc Ny. Ingalls Snyder Ltd has 0.22% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 107,115 were accumulated by Randolph Company. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins has 3.34 million shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Jp Marvel Advisors Ltd Liability has 57,910 shares. Bartlett And Limited Company, Ohio-based fund reported 2,166 shares. 207 are owned by Jcic Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability reported 92,243 shares. Healthcor Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.47 million shares or 5.41% of the stock. Tekla Cap Mgmt Lc reported 492,002 shares.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Thor Industries (THO) Announces Peter Orthwein to Step Down as Executive Chairman and Assume Role of Chairman Emeritus – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) ROE Of 6.3%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Thor Industries (THO) Announces Andy Graves as New Independent Chairman – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett And owns 10,565 shares. Sfe Counsel reported 1.66% stake. Carroll Finance Assocs reported 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Motley Fool Asset holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 115,000 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Llc holds 0.04% or 27,817 shares. Harris Associate Lp accumulated 0.07% or 646,187 shares. Piedmont Advisors Inc invested in 0.01% or 4,437 shares. D E Shaw And Company owns 37,675 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 8,575 shares or 0% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28,445 shares. 19,307 were reported by Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 96,200 shares. 41,163 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insur Ny. Wells Fargo Mn reported 651,583 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.03% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity.