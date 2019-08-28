As Thor Inds (THO) Stock Price Declined, Horan Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $1.51 Million; Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Holder Grimes & Company Decreased Its Position by $947,934 as Share Price Declined

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 24,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 277,756 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11 million, down from 302,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Comcast Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.37. About 1.68M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 05/03/2018 FRIES: COMCAST BID FOR SKY A TACTICAL MOVE; 25/04/2018 – Sky pulls support for Murdoch bid as Comcast confirms offer; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 29/05/2018 – NBC News PR: .@DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Andrea Constand breaks her thirteen-year silence on Bill Cosby in a sit-down interview; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 08/05/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to rule on Comcast, sky deal by June 15; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING SUPERIOR ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY FOX

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $43.78. About 38,488 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 44,313 shares. Copeland Capital Ltd Liability holds 207,434 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 680,000 shares. Lenox Wealth Management stated it has 1,445 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 3,193 shares. Carlson L P, Texas-based fund reported 280,000 shares. Ameriprise reported 328,054 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 30,725 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel invested in 1.66% or 58,904 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 6,744 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 5,107 were accumulated by Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Renaissance Tech Llc reported 0.01% stake. 19,200 are held by Psagot Investment House Ltd. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 7,802 shares.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.27 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Capital Advsr invested in 203,878 shares or 2.47% of the stock. Bridges Inv Mgmt has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Arrow Fincl Corp holds 0.05% or 5,663 shares. Redwood Invests Ltd Llc holds 404,556 shares. The Alabama-based Cornerstone has invested 0.58% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Co stated it has 732,834 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 359,880 shares stake. Moreover, Wright Invsts Service Incorporated has 3.08% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 190,498 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 236,026 shares. Harber Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 503,316 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corp holds 243,800 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Roberts Glore Com Il holds 0.17% or 6,750 shares in its portfolio. 1.48M are owned by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. 95,000 are held by Antipodean Advsrs Limited Liability. Stephens Ar reported 241,830 shares.