As Thor Inds (THO) Stock Declined, Westpac Banking Has Trimmed by $1.03 Billion Its Holding; Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Position Held by Cortina Asset Management Llc

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) by 60.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 64,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.98% . The institutional investor held 170,997 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.54 million, up from 106,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sanderson Farms Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $145.96. About 287,004 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 29.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 19/03/2018 Wunderman Launches Onsite Agency Model Wunderman Inside, Appoints James Sanderson to Lead; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sanderson Farms Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFM); 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q Net $41.9M; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q EPS $1.84; 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Continues its Mission in Transparency

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 16.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 16,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 85,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32B, down from 101,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.06. About 1.43M shares traded or 66.37% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Propetro Holding Corp by 24,955 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $26.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “2019 Should Be A Bounce-Back Year For Sanderson Farms – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Sanderson Farms, Inc. to Host Its Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nokia, Sanderson Farms and REV Group – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sanderson Farms Is Positioning Itself For Long-Term Success – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 29,437 shares to 143,744 shares, valued at $11.93 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thor Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Thor Industries (THO) Announces Andy Graves as New Independent Chairman – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thor -11% after dealer rationalization hits hard – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Analysts await Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 2.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.67 per share. THO’s profit will be $89.75 million for 6.60 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual EPS reported by Thor Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.21% negative EPS growth.