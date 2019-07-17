As Thor Inds (THO) Shares Declined, Horan Capital Management Raised by $1.51 Million Its Stake; As Logmein (LOGM) Shares Declined, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Has Trimmed Position by $64.00 Million

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,676 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 813,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $75.28. About 308,419 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $59.67. About 409,453 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated reported 4.63 million shares. Clark Cap has 0.08% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 56,266 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17 shares stake. Vanguard invested in 4.80M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fdx has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 8,436 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 16,217 shares. South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 168,200 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Thomas White Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 3,775 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 651,583 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 27,817 are owned by Mason Street Advisors Limited Company. Exane Derivatives, France-based fund reported 1,403 shares. 3,193 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. 506,419 are owned by Charles Schwab Inv. Callahan Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 28,815 shares.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Edwards Lifesciences, Ross Stores, Thor Industries, and POSCO â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thor: A Great Wealth Compounder – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RV shipments anticipated to drop in 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What to Watch When Thor Industries Reports Earnings – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buying Thor Industries – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oversold Conditions For LogMeIn (LOGM) – Nasdaq” on February 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LogMeIn Partners with Dolby to Elevate the GoToRoom Meeting Experience – GlobeNewswire” published on June 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LastPass Delivers Mobile Account Recovery Using Biometric Authentication – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LogMeIn Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:LOGM – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LogMeIn Takes Aim at Cloud Identity with New LastPass Business Lineup – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77B and $6.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (Prn) by 96.64M shares to 120.09M shares, valued at $170.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 14.25M shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru owns 487,387 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Dupont Capital Management holds 0.02% or 11,564 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.1% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Svcs Automobile Association owns 8,216 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Royal London Asset Limited stated it has 273 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bailard reported 10,130 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 40,474 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 13,717 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,881 shares stake. Alps has 9,313 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% or 1,155 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 9,600 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 610 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, down 20.56% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.07 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $42.33M for 22.14 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.57% negative EPS growth.