As Thor Inds (THO) Share Value Declined, Horan Capital Management Upped Position by $1.51 Million; Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Trimmed Its Fortinet (FTNT) Position by $9.80 Million as Share Price Declined

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 99.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 116,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 59 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 116,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $80.1. About 789,817 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Threat Landscape Report Reveals an Evolution of Malware to Exploit Cryptocurrencies; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 507,022 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 33,915 shares to 34,580 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evergy Inc by 55,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.28 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $59.16M for 57.21 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.60% negative EPS growth.

