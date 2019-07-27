As Thor Inds (THO) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Horan Capital Management Lifted Holding; Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Position Increased by Hightower Advisors Llc

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 157.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 5,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,385 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 3,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.16B market cap company. The stock increased 4.33% or $9.7 during the last trading session, reaching $233.79. About 937,197 shares traded or 88.15% up from the average. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 28.11% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY SHR $3.63; 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: SVB Niche Model With Focus on Areas Like Venture Capital Provides Low-Cost Deposits; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial appoints Weebly CFO to board of directors; 27/03/2018 – SVB Financial Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 3; 08/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Svb’s Ratings, Outlook Stable

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 421,987 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) ROE Of 6.3%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thor -11% after dealer rationalization hits hard – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Winnebago Tries To Fight Gravity – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Thor Industries (THO) Announces Peter Orthwein to Step Down as Executive Chairman and Assume Role of Chairman Emeritus – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.08% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 1.39 million shares. New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Westpac holds 0% or 85,300 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Howe And Rusling Incorporated holds 0.04% or 4,099 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 2.06 million shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Vanguard, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.80 million shares. Dean Cap Management has 18,185 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. Burney Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 12,309 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Co has 4,998 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.03% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Parsec Financial Mngmt holds 0.02% or 5,625 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity.

More notable recent SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bank Stocks Q2 Earnings Due on Jul 25: HBAN, SIVB, CFR, UBSI – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tile Secures $45 Million to Advance Embedded Partnerships, International Growth, Product and Service Expansions – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is SVB Financial Group’s (NASDAQ:SIVB) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 26 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ) by 4,594 shares to 48,642 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,407 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).