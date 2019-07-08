As Thor Inds (THO) Market Value Declined, Horan Capital Management Has Raised by $1.51 Million Its Position; As International Speedway (ISCA) Stock Rose, Paradice Investment Management Lowered by $1.25 Million Its Stake

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $57.28. About 82,911 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in International Speedway Corp (ISCA) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 28,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.42 million, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in International Speedway Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 31,890 shares traded. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 6.33% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY RAISES DIV TO 47C/SHR FROM 43C, BDVD EST. 45C; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q REV. $148.9M, EST. $152.5M (2 EST.); 16/05/2018 – International Speedway Corp – For Enterprising Investors; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Sees FY Adj EPS $1.90-Adj EPS $2.10; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY – ANNUAL DIVIDEND FOR 2018 IS AN INCREASE OF 9.3% OVER ANNUAL DIVIDEND PAID IN 2017; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q EPS $3.83; 06/03/2018 TicketGuardian and International Speedway Corporation “ISC” Partner to Offer Ticket Insurance to All Motorsports Fans; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Sees FY Rev $680M-$695M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold ISCA shares while 64 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 19.53 million shares or 6.69% less from 20.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mawer Invest Mngmt Ltd owns 686,340 shares. 139,150 were accumulated by Gamco Invsts Et Al. American Int Gru Incorporated has invested 0.01% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 5,610 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 1,256 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 61,585 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.01% or 4,900 shares. Northern has invested 0.01% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,414 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 11,600 shares. North Carolina-based National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 205,107 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). First Quadrant LP Ca reported 5,632 shares.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eros Intl Plc (NYSE:EROS) by 160,685 shares to 5.99M shares, valued at $54.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Latinoamericano Comer Common Stock (NYSE:BLX) by 30,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FARO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei accumulated 97,200 shares. Copeland Management Limited Liability Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 207,434 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 70,517 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 110,724 shares. Principal Fincl Group holds 0.02% or 377,051 shares. Riverhead Limited reported 7,802 shares. Moreover, M&T National Bank has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 3,436 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% or 119,152 shares. Connecticut-based Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt has invested 0.93% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Harris Associate Lp holds 0.07% or 646,187 shares in its portfolio. Cim Llc, New York-based fund reported 11,793 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Prtn has invested 0.04% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Nordea Management reported 71,578 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company holds 9,933 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Company holds 0.47% or 117,453 shares.