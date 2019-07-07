As Thor Inds (THO) Market Value Declined, Chilton Investment Co Has Lowered by $7.15 Million Its Holding; Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Lifted Its Methode Electronics (MEI) Holding by $985,600 as Valuation Rose

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 115,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 618,855 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.60 million, down from 734,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $58.22. About 413,584 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN; 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Methode Electronics (MEI) by 25.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 35,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 172,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, up from 137,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Methode Electronics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 74,120 shares traded. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 32.14% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce the Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 22/03/2018 – SHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND NAMES CHAN SO MEI AS COMPANY SECRETARY; 12/03/2018 – METHODE SAYS RONALD TSOUMAS TO SUCCEED JOHN HRUDICKA AS CFO; 12/03/2018 Methode Electronics, Inc. Announces CFO Change; 13/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – TAI KAM HOLDINGS LTD 8321.HK – LAU MEI CHAI HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decr; 22/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins (NYSE:CMI) by 47,656 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $165.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters (NYSE:WAT) by 39,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,015 shares, and cut its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 188 shares stake. Cornerstone Advisors holds 28 shares or 0% of its portfolio. North Star Inv Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 100 shares. 19,498 were reported by Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership. Quantbot Techs LP reported 6,801 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 10,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hilltop Hldg reported 4,991 shares. Advsr Asset Management holds 0.01% or 10,947 shares. Nordea Inv Management reported 71,578 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc invested in 326 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 9,347 shares. Sprott, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 140,000 shares. Fdx Inc stated it has 0.02% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Cls Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 85 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 63,522 shares.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 17,390 shares to 24,704 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 2.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.67 per share. THO’s profit will be $89.76 million for 8.93 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual EPS reported by Thor Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.21% negative EPS growth.