As Thor Inds (THO) Market Value Declined, American Century Companies Boosted by $12.78 Million Its Holding; Cortland Associates Upped Stake in Centene (CNC) by $16.51 Million as Market Value Rose

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 206,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 1.57M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.07M, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.39% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 1.05M shares traded or 22.93% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 96.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 311,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 635,111 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72 million, up from 323,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $47.78. About 4.48M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 576,155 shares to 639,684 shares, valued at $119.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 31,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.87M shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,488 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. 145 are held by Parkside Finance Financial Bank Trust. Bahl And Gaynor invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Country Tru Retail Bank, a Illinois-based fund reported 200 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 1,754 shares. 55,058 are owned by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. First Ltd Partnership has 148,312 shares. Thomas White Interest has invested 0.04% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Carroll Associate holds 0% or 71 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Com owns 95,836 shares. Brandywine Inv Management Limited Liability holds 59,520 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ima Wealth Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Advsrs Asset Mgmt holds 10,947 shares. Copeland Mgmt Lc holds 0.89% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 207,434 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 6,883 shares to 11,061 shares, valued at $894,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transunion Com by 6,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,736 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth reported 2,012 shares. Daiwa Gp holds 15,622 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Asset Mgmt One Communications invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 18,447 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na has 0.08% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 65,616 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Llc accumulated 49,700 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt owns 23,231 shares. Svcs stated it has 893 shares. Whittier Trust Com accumulated 2,112 shares or 0% of the stock. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 134,513 shares. Hennessy Advisors holds 60,300 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Carroll Assocs reported 457 shares stake. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 25,668 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Company, a Florida-based fund reported 183,892 shares.