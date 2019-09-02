As Thor Inds (THO) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Sfe Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Holding; Brandes Investment Partners LP Lowered Its Beazer Homes Usa (BZH) Position as Share Price Declined

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (BZH) by 98.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 987,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 11,297 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130,000, down from 999,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.60M market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.53. About 256,737 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Beazer Homes; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 20/03/2018 – Beazer Homes Names Sam Sparks as Senior Vice President – Corporate Development; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q REV. $455.2M, EST. $439.0M

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 16.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 8,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 58,904 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, up from 50,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.91. About 616,797 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $49,999 activity.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91 billion and $4.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enel Chile S A by 158,672 shares to 5.47M shares, valued at $28.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,023 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Analysts await Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 29.57% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BZH’s profit will be $24.73M for 3.87 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Beazer Homes USA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 118.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold BZH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 25.45 million shares or 6.54% less from 27.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru Inc invested in 0% or 1.53M shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 105,005 shares in its portfolio. 219,134 are held by State Bank Of Ny Mellon. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability accumulated 133,635 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Credit Suisse Ag owns 241,720 shares. Towle And has 2.45 million shares for 3.2% of their portfolio. 12,415 are held by Sei Invests. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Wells Fargo And Communication Mn owns 198,892 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa stated it has 168,797 shares. Voya Investment Limited Co owns 12,765 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Utd Service Automobile Association accumulated 21,170 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sprott Inc holds 140,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 48,332 shares. 110,724 are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. Edge Wealth Lc reported 20 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Limited owns 141,325 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Bb&T Corporation reported 41,314 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 1,125 shares. Atria Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Financial Bank Of Mellon has 0.02% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). United Cap Fincl Advisers holds 219,893 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 0.01% stake. Motley Fool Asset Llc holds 0.83% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 115,000 shares.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $221.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,272 shares to 6,192 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 5,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,106 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity.