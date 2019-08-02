As Thor Inds Com (THO) Stock Price Declined, Holder Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Upped Stake; Merck & Co. (MRK) Stock Price Rose While Sky Investment Group Increased Its Position

Sky Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc bought 4,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 73,441 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, up from 69,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $83.69. About 9.36 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS NEGATIVE EXCHANGE RATE EFFECTS ON ADJ EBITDA NOW SEEN IN A RANGE OF -5% TO -7% (PREVIOUSLY -4% TO -6%); 07/03/2018 – EISAI: MERCK TO PAY UP TO $650M FOR OPTIONS THROUGH 2020; 25/05/2018 – Australian anti-trust watchdog loses appeal against Pfizer over Lipitor sales; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 01/05/2018 – Merck lifts earnings forecast after currency boost; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 23/03/2018 – Anticancer Agent LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate) Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 07/05/2018 – MERCK FINCK CEO MATTHIAS SCHELLENBERG COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 22/05/2018 – Merck Announces Third-Quarter 2018 Dividend

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc Com (THO) by 130.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 6,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 11,880 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 5,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $58.23. About 858,115 shares traded or 4.40% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN

