As Tho (THO) Shares Declined, Horan Capital Management Increased by $1.17 Million Its Holding; Ametek New (AME) Holder Marietta Investment Partners Raised Its Position by $2.28 Million

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Tho (THO) by 26.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 20,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 96,822 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.66M, up from 76,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Tho for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 882,824 shares traded or 7.67% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 60.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 25,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 67,154 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 41,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $90.21. About 1.01M shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME)

