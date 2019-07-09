As Thl Credit (TCRD) Share Value Declined, Holder Ares Management Decreased Its Stake by $3.22 Million; Needham Investment Management Holds Holding in Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS)

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Thl Credit Inc (TCRD) by 93.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 536,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,703 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241,000, down from 573,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Thl Credit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.65. About 105,023 shares traded or 18.33% up from the average. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 15.05% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Board Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser along with Reduction in Advisory Fee; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – THL Credit 1Q EPS 27c; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Bd Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser Along With Reduction in Advisory Fee; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board; 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND CANCELS ANNUAL HOLDER MEETING; 06/03/2018 THL Credit: Net Assets Value $10.51 Per Share at Dec. 31; 02/05/2018 – THL CREDIT 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 29C; 06/03/2018 – THL Credit: Net Investment Income $1.21/Share at Dec. 31; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 45.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 88,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,300 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 193,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $538.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 136,468 shares traded or 19.03% up from the average. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 5.50% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 6,000 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,500 shares, and cut its stake in The Trade Desk Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold TCRD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 12.44 million shares or 21.26% more from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooperman Leon G holds 1.12% or 2.78 million shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd reported 38,500 shares stake. Wells Fargo Mn owns 37,874 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ajo LP holds 355,892 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh reported 394,160 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Highlander Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). B Riley Wealth Incorporated holds 0.02% or 21,000 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs Limited Company reported 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 33,000 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 976,469 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability stated it has 40,114 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 241,120 shares. 1.57 million were accumulated by Fiera Cap Corp.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $34,238 activity. 3,650 shares valued at $24,590 were bought by Nelson Jane Musser on Friday, March 15.