As Thl Cr (TCRD) Stock Price Declined, West Family Investments Has Lifted Its Holding; As Thermon Group Holdings (THR) Shares Declined, Kennedy Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $2.98 Million

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 124,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 345,008 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46 million, down from 469,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermon Group Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $712.18M market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.97. About 106,960 shares traded. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has risen 4.93% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical THR News: 30/04/2018 – Thermon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING DALGETTY’S APPOINTMENT, THERMON’S BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 9 DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS SAYS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – EXPECT THERMON HEATING SYSTEMS REVENUE CONTRIBUTION FROM $85.0 MLN TO $90.0 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/03/2018 – Thermon: With Dalgetty’s Appointment, Board Will Be Comprised of 9 Directors; 22/03/2018 Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – SEES TOTAL REVENUE FOR COMBINED BUSINESS TO REACH $360 MLN – $370 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THR)

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Thl Cr Inc (TCRD) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 120,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.35% . The institutional investor held 886,403 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 766,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Thl Cr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.06M market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.75. About 67,522 shares traded. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 16.02% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 06/03/2018 – THL CREDIT 4Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 31C; 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND CANCELS ANNUAL HOLDER MEETING; 12/04/2018 – THL Credit Hires Christopher Todisco Director, Business Development; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting May 24; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Board Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser along with; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Plans to Reschedule Meeting in 2018; 06/03/2018 THL Credit: Net Assets Value $10.51 Per Share at Dec. 31; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Bd Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser Along With Reduction in Advisory Fee; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board of Directors

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $34,238 activity. Giambastiani Edmund P Jr also bought $9,648 worth of THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) on Wednesday, May 29.

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sandridge Energy Inc (Call) by 73,700 shares to 500 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold TCRD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 12.44 million shares or 21.26% more from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 976,469 shares. Financial Bank Of America De accumulated 21,920 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Llp has invested 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 1.43 million shares stake. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 4,450 shares. Freestone Hldgs Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) for 100,000 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Athena Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 298,285 shares stake. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited invested in 0% or 10,015 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 19,775 shares. 154,400 were reported by Shikiar Asset. National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) for 33,000 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.1% or 24,200 shares. Geode Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 115,429 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold THR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 31.99 million shares or 2.11% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise owns 15,124 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 31,300 shares. Old Natl Bancorp In, a Indiana-based fund reported 11,854 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 3.74 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, New South Mgmt has 0.47% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 10,724 shares or 0% of the stock. Van Berkom & Associate holds 2.09% or 2.69 million shares in its portfolio. Rutabaga Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Ma has invested 3.48% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Blackrock invested in 0% or 2.17M shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 247 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0.01% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) for 7,524 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt owns 1.90 million shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Albert D Mason holds 8,568 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Llc has 1,075 shares.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $195,420 activity. CLARKE JOHN U also bought $107,350 worth of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) on Wednesday, August 14. FIX ROGER L had bought 2,250 shares worth $49,725 on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 356 shares valued at $8,455 was bought by NESSER JOHN T III.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) by 24,685 shares to 267,452 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emc Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:EMCI) by 30,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Unifi Inc (NYSE:UFI).