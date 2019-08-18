As Thl Cr (TCRD) Stock Declined, West Family Investments Has Increased Stake by $721,854; Riverhead Capital Management Has Raised Its Ugi (UGI) Holding by $635,140; Stock Price Declined

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp (UGI) by 65.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 11,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 29,249 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 17,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $48.21. About 1.77M shares traded or 48.30% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Thl Cr Inc (TCRD) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 120,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.35% . The institutional investor held 886,403 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, up from 766,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Thl Cr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $6.63. About 82,996 shares traded. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 16.02% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 12/04/2018 – THL Credit Hires Christopher Todisco Director, Business Development; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Board Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser along with; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting May 24; 06/04/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Bd Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser Along With Reduction in Advisory Fee; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Plans to Reschedule Meeting in 2018; 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND TO RESCHEDULE MEETING LATER THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 – THL Credit: Net Investment Income $1.21/Share at Dec. 31

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $34,238 activity. On Friday, March 15 the insider Nelson Jane Musser bought $24,590.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold TCRD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 12.44 million shares or 21.26% more from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fin reported 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Freestone Cap Holding Limited Liability Co has 100,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated holds 18,822 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Co (Trc) reported 0% stake. Cooperman Leon G has invested 1.12% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0% or 900 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 40,114 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Co reported 81,720 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 1.43M shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl has 0% invested in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 23,850 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 38,500 shares stake. Invesco reported 0% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). New York-based Jane Street Group Inc Llc has invested 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Geode Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 115,429 shares.

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (Put) (NYSE:HUM) by 9,900 shares to 100 shares, valued at $255,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.04 million were reported by Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.06% or 77,000 shares. Murphy Cap Management Inc holds 10,150 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. First Citizens Retail Bank Trust Com holds 0.07% or 10,891 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors owns 0.22% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 11,275 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 7,261 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.07% or 21,037 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,700 shares. First National invested 0.02% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.26% or 799,682 shares. Wheatland Advsrs reported 11,500 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Quantbot Tech Lp accumulated 18,079 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.01% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Kames Plc stated it has 0.04% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Vident Invest Advisory Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 11,907 shares.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 48,750 shares to 87,428 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 5,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,063 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG).