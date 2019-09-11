As Thl Cr (TCRD) Share Price Declined, West Family Investments Has Lifted Position; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Lakeview Capital Partners Has Upped Its Position by $327,537 as Stock Rose

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 1,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 26,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $5.34 during the last trading session, reaching $222.04. About 34.12 million shares traded or 33.87% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple’s $22.8 Billion in Executed Repurchases Set Another Record; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones. via @cnbctech; 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part ll”; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Jimmy Iovine shifts to consulting role at Apple Music; 25/05/2018 – Volkswagen to Join Apple For Autonomous Project

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Thl Cr Inc (TCRD) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 120,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.35% . The institutional investor held 886,403 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 766,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Thl Cr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.57M market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.99. About 87,083 shares traded or 4.27% up from the average. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 16.02% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 12/04/2018 – THL Credit Hires Christopher Todisco Director, Business Development; 02/05/2018 – THL Credit 1Q EPS 27c; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Plans to Reschedule Meeting in 2018; 06/03/2018 – THL CREDIT 4Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 31C; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting; Plans to Reschedule Meeting in 2018; 02/05/2018 – THL CREDIT 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 29C; 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND CANCELS ANNUAL HOLDER MEETING; 06/03/2018 THL Credit: Net Assets Value $10.51 Per Share at Dec. 31; 06/03/2018 – THL Credit: Net Investment Income $1.21/Share at Dec. 31; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Bd Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser Along With Reduction in Advisory Fee

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold TCRD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 12.44 million shares or 21.26% more from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 200,937 were accumulated by D E Shaw And. Moreover, Legal General Public Limited Co has 0% invested in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Mackenzie Fin holds 84,844 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) for 961,257 shares. Shikiar Asset Inc invested in 154,400 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 355,892 shares. Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 139,930 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0% or 2 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) for 150,255 shares. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 24,200 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 33,000 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser Advisors reported 82,555 shares stake. West Family Invs invested 1.45% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Oh holds 0.03% or 394,160 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $9,648 activity. Nelson Jane Musser bought 3,650 shares worth $24,590.

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chimera Invt Corp by 23,000 shares to 2.80 million shares, valued at $52.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Co reported 27,634 shares stake. Captrust Finance Advisors invested in 277,050 shares or 2.14% of the stock. Wesbanco Savings Bank holds 3.4% or 359,039 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Company reported 23,485 shares. Beacon Capital Management stated it has 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt invested in 10,967 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & Co has invested 1.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Legal & General Gru Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 28.01 million shares. Bokf Na reported 415,554 shares. Philadelphia Trust Comm stated it has 198,937 shares or 3.33% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Cap reported 16,560 shares. Guardian Lp holds 0.4% or 112,941 shares in its portfolio. Wade G W invested in 3.25% or 181,230 shares. 111,518 were reported by Marco Invest Ltd Liability Corporation. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv owns 178,874 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.90M and $162.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 2,220 shares to 2,203 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.