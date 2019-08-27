As Thl Cr (TCRD) Market Value Declined, West Family Investments Has Upped by $721,854 Its Holding; Omnicom Group (OMC) Shareholder Avalon Advisors Raised Position

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Thl Cr Inc (TCRD) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 120,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.35% . The institutional investor held 886,403 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 766,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Thl Cr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.13M market cap company. It closed at $6.7 lastly. It is down 16.02% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND CANCELS ANNUAL HOLDER MEETING; 02/05/2018 – THL Credit 1Q EPS 27c; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Plans to Reschedule Meeting in 2018; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Current Advisory Agreement With Four Wood Capital Will Terminate June 21; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Bd Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser Along With Reduction in Advisory Fee; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting; Plans to Reschedule Meeting in 2018; 06/03/2018 – THL CREDIT 4Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 31C; 06/03/2018 – THL Credit: Net Investment Income $1.21/Share at Dec. 31; 06/04/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board of Directors

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 45,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The hedge fund held 593,502 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.32M, up from 547,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $75.07. About 484,062 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Chuck Brymer as Chairman of Brand Consulting Group; 23/05/2018 – Porter Novelli enlisted to support The Economist’s Pride and Prejudice Event; 11/04/2018 – Porter Novelli Taps Byron Calamese to Lead Boston Office; 24/05/2018 – Omnicom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 83% to 19 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omnicom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMC); 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group; 22/03/2018 – CMO Today: Zuckerberg Responds; Omnicom Launches Its Own Upfront; YouTube Increases Music Video Ad Load; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom holds steady in tough market for advertising groups; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chimera Invt Corp by 23,000 shares to 2.80 million shares, valued at $52.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold TCRD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 12.44 million shares or 21.26% more from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) stated it has 9,161 shares. West Family has 1.45% invested in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Mackenzie Fin invested in 84,844 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). D E Shaw & accumulated 0% or 200,937 shares. Shikiar Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 154,400 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Fmr Lc accumulated 2 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 33,000 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) for 48,685 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 139,930 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De has 21,920 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0.14% or 103,401 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Stephens Inc Ar has 0% invested in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) for 23,850 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $34,238 activity. On Friday, March 15 the insider Nelson Jane Musser bought $24,590.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 9,435 shares to 73,038 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,091 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

