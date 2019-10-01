As Third Pt Reins LTD (TPRE) Valuation Declined, Deutsche Bank Ag Upped Its Stake; Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) Holder Zazove Associates Has Increased Holding by $452,202

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) by 946.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 452,202 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $511,000, up from 47,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 43,757 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Third Pt Reins Ltd (TPRE) by 64.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 294,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.92% . The institutional investor held 747,886 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.72 million, up from 453,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Third Pt Reins Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 233,083 shares traded. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) has declined 18.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TPRE News: 27/04/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Annual Financial Report; 14/05/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Suspension of Monthly Share Conversion Scheme; 29/03/2018 – Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd: Total Voting Rights; 22/05/2018 – Third Point to raise $400 mln for SPAC, Farley to run it; 04/05/2018 – UTX DISAGREES W/SEVERAL ASSERTIONS IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 30/05/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Notice of AGM; 16/03/2018 Third Point Re Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Hedge fund Third Point seeks to launch ‘blank-check’ company; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold TPRE shares while 31 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 57.71 million shares or 0.36% less from 57.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 747,886 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Lc has 0% invested in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). D E Shaw & has 0.02% invested in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). State Street reported 0% stake. First Manhattan has invested 0% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Systematic Fincl Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 84,505 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Numerixs Tech owns 0.01% invested in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) for 3,300 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 0% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) or 83,647 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Weiss Asset LP owns 15,772 shares.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $170.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 70,224 shares to 64,676 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 537,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 491,343 shares, and cut its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG).

