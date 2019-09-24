As Third Point Reinsurance LTD (TPRE) Stock Declined, Dupont Capital Management Has Increased by $350,440 Its Position; City Holding Company Upped Its Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) Stake by $428,553 as Valuation Rose

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE) by 43.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 35,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.92% . The institutional investor held 115,717 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, up from 80,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 132,180 shares traded. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) has declined 18.71% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TPRE News: 10/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Hedge fund Third Point seeks to launch ‘blank-check’ company; 26/03/2018 – Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd: Conversion of Securities; 10/05/2018 – THIRD POINT’S DAN LOEB COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 14/05/2018 – Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd: Suspension of Monthly Share Conversion Scheme; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT EXITED AET, NXPI, FMC, HON, RSPP IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s activist hedge fund Third Point is in talks with investment banks about launching a “blank check” company that would raise money in an IPO to pursue an acquisition; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Buys New 1.4% Position in Wynn Resorts; 10/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point reportedly seeks to launch ‘blank-check’ company; 11/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD TPRE.N : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

City Holding Company increased its stake in Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) by 57.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 2,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 7,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, up from 4,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Clorox Co Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $150.63. About 757,857 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG; 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Sales Up About 3%; Had Seen Up 1%-3%; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expects to Fund Nutranext Acquisition Through Combination of Available Cash and Debt Financing; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 22,966 shares to 65,319 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemical Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 40,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,033 shares, and cut its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold TPRE shares while 31 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 57.71 million shares or 0.36% less from 57.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 113,804 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp reported 33,629 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 35,062 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) for 437,441 shares. Citigroup stated it has 54,675 shares. Moreover, Ellington Mngmt Grp Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Pnc Group owns 3,797 shares. Bogle Inv Mngmt LP De holds 90,679 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Allen Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Art Advisors Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) for 54,989 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp reported 1.40 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Systematic Financial Mgmt LP holds 0.03% or 84,505 shares. Arbiter Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% or 102,350 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma holds 1.68 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Trexquant Inv LP has invested 0.03% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schmidt P J Mngmt owns 14,981 shares. Bancorp holds 0.22% or 12,562 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones & Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Huntington Commercial Bank stated it has 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Ashfield Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.2% stake. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 67 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.05% or 60,248 shares. 422,284 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Willis Counsel has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Tompkins accumulated 344 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dean Investment Associate Ltd Liability Com reported 34,386 shares. Moreover, Stifel Fincl has 0.05% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 116,905 shares. Bridgewater Associate Ltd Partnership reported 0.17% stake. 14,814 were reported by Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Co. Adage Capital Ltd Company owns 0.06% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 156,653 shares.