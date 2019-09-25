As Third Point Reinsurance LTD (TPRE) Market Value Declined, Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $465,000; Scholtz & Company Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Cut by $1.10 Million as Stock Value Rose

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 21.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 4,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 16,535 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04M, down from 21,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $225. About 4.85M shares traded or 30.19% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE) by 31.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 46,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.92% . The hedge fund held 102,350 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, down from 148,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.95. About 509,914 shares traded or 3.53% up from the average. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) has declined 18.71% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TPRE News: 28/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINT SAYS UTX SPLIT WOULD UNLOCK MORE THAN $20B IN VALUE; 10/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Hedge fund Third Point seeks to launch ‘blank-check’ company; 10/05/2018 – Third Point Weighs `Blank Check’ Company to Pursue Buyouts; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – UTX DISAGREES W/SEVERAL ASSERTIONS IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point

Analysts await Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 507.14% or $0.71 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. TPRE’s profit will be $53.60 million for 4.36 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold TPRE shares while 31 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 57.71 million shares or 0.36% less from 57.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,500 were accumulated by Grp One Trading L P. Bogle Lp De owns 90,679 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 47,339 shares in its portfolio. Bailard reported 37,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ellington Management Group Limited Liability holds 14,800 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 2,677 shares. First Manhattan owns 10,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) for 11,545 shares. Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc has 0% invested in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) for 25,736 shares. Moreover, Sei has 0% invested in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 1.40 million shares. State Street invested in 0% or 2.30 million shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% or 202,242 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 1.23M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 85,998 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $154.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 15,105 shares to 32,050 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 21,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pure Advsr has invested 0.09% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Webster Comml Bank N A owns 834 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marietta Inv Prns Ltd Liability Company has 0.1% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,245 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Com accumulated 370,287 shares or 2.74% of the stock. Crossvault Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.15% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,225 shares. Eqis stated it has 3,769 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 25,682 shares stake. Tennessee-based Courage Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 6.21% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd Com reported 822 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Winslow Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 1.25M shares. Bluestein R H invested in 1,777 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 283 shares. Df Dent & Inc reported 7,043 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated reported 404 shares stake. Paradigm Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 5,200 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,000 shares.